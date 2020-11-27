Advertisement

No updated coronavirus stats from Maine CDC due to holiday

Maine CDC building closes after confirmed case of COVID-19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is not expected to update the data on coronavirus cases in our state Friday.

The lab that processes the results was closed Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some of the information released Saturday is expected to reflect two days worth of data.

On its website, the Maine CDC says some data updates will not be available through this Sunday.

The Maine CDC will not be holding a 2 p.m. briefing on Friday, either.

The next one is scheduled for Monday, November 30th.

