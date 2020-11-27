Advertisement

NLEMMC receives honor for commitment to smoke-free environment

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is being honored.

It’s for their commitment to creating a smoke-free world.

Breathe Easy Maine is an initiative that honors hospitals around the state for their work on promoting a tobacco and smoke-free environment.

Northern Light took the top honor.

Their facilities are 100% smoke and tobacco-free for the well-being of everyone.

They say their Lung cancer screening program is one of the cornerstones of the hospital and a commitment to helping Mainers achieve their best possible health.

John Klemperer, Dir., Lung Cancer Screening Program, said, ”Everybody is quite honored to be recognized for the work we’re doing with smoke-free policies and education regarding smoking cessation.”

He says they will continue working on those programs and feel they are making an impact.

Tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of lung cancer.

Maine’s lung cancer rates are among the highest in the nation.

Early detection of lung cancer is often curable.

Screenings are judgement-free and available at all of their hospitals.

