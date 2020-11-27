Monson dog reunited with owner after ten month journey

MONSON, Maine (WABI) - We’re often reminded of the strength and stamina animals have - including dogs.

That reminder came true when a Monson pet owner was reunited with her dog, Honey Bear, after ten months.

We spoke with a volunteer from a non-profit in Maine dedicated to helping pets find their way home - even if it’s 100 miles away.

Kathy Winslow is a field volunteer with Maine Lost Dog Recovery. She added, “It amazes me how tough these dogs are. We’ve had them out over a year before.”

As a field volunteer with Maine Lost Dog Recovery - Kathy Winslow says year after year she’s reminded about what dogs can withstand - which comes in handy when she’s helping people find their dog.

“They’re a member of the family. It’s devastating for people. To lose an animal and just be wondering constantly what has happened, but most of the time if you can keep their spirits up and give them hope things work out,” Winslow said.

Like with Honey Bear - a young, shy golden that went missing from Monson in January. Her owner reached out to the non-profit for help.

“We posted a flier, kind of gave her some tips to get started, hoping the dog wouldn’t go too far,” Winslow explained.

Honey Bear went up on a flier which their followers shared all over social media - a key piece in finding lost pets. Honey Bear sightings ended after about a month.

Winslow added, “And then there was nothing through most of the year.”

Then - about a week ago -10 months after she went missing, they got word on Facebook of a golden spotted about a hundred miles from Monson in Patten.

“Looks like a golden retriever hanging around Matagamnon campground area, wilderness campground and has been there since about May. So I got a hold of them via Facebook again- and they said yes “We’ve had a small golden here since May.” Their game cameras would pick her up getting into their trash,” Winslow explained.

Winslow brought a trap and some food which the owners of the campground were happy to help with.

“On the third night she went in the trap,” Winslow said.

Winslow had an idea it was Honey Bear and after speaking to her owner Winslow said, “They nailed it down. It was her.”

They were reunited on Thanksgiving, something Winslow says is a bit of a miracle.

Along with help from social media and a community always willing to help something she sees quite often during her work.

“It makes me you feel good at the end of the day,” Winslow said.

