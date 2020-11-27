Advertisement

Man looking for lost brother since 1972 using drones in latest search

Jerome Hogan’s brother, Billy, a pilot from Houlton, was 28 and flying from Connecticut to Houlton when he and his plane disappeared in Maine during a storm.(Bryan Sidelinger)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Since 1972, a local man has been determined to find the remains of his brother and his brother’s plane that went missing.

Jerome Hogan’s brother, Billy, a pilot from Houlton, was 28 when he was flying his plane from Connecticut to Houlton. It disappeared in Maine during a storm. Drones have become the latest technology used to try to locate Hogan’s brother. He says he welcomes anyone who pilots a drone who would like to help.

”I know the boy- he would appreciate me doing this for him, and I’m doing it for the rest of my family for closure,” he said. “And we need help.”

If you’d like to get involved in the search, or have seen anything that might be of interest, call the Downeast Emergency Medicine Institute at 207-866-2109

