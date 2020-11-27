Advertisement

Maine’s lobster industry could benefit from EU-U.S. Trade Pact

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) - The European Union parliament has approved a mini trade deal with the United States, which includes the elimination of customs duties on U.S. lobster imports.

The passage with 638 votes for, 45 against and 11 abstentions was the last major political step for the deal to come into effect.

The deal approved covers only a tiny portion of trans-Atlantic trade with the U.S., but the EU hopes it will have some symbolic value.

And for the U.S. lobster industry, already hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, every piece of good news is welcome.

