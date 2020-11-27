Maine State Prison inmate dies

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A Damariscotta man serving more than a decade behind bars for gross sexual assault has died in prison.

Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

They did not say what caused Fleury’s death, but said it was not related to COVID-19.

In September 2007, Fleury was sentenced to a 17-year sentence at the Maine Department of Corrections for Gross Sexual Assault.

