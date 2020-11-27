Maine congressman announces he is expecting a child

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It has been an exciting month for Congressman Jared Golden. After winning reelection to represent Maine’s Second Congressional District, he shared some personal excitement on Thanksgiving Day.

He posted on Twitter that his wife is pregnant and that the couple is expecting their first child in 2021. He did not say exactly when the child is due or what gender it is.

As I reflect upon what I am most grateful for this year, I am especially glad to be able to share that my wife Izzy and I are expecting a baby in 2021. We are excited about this new addition to our family and look forward to the blessings ahead. 2/ pic.twitter.com/7cxoxO51hD — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) November 26, 2020

