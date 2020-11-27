Advertisement

Hulu offers Black Friday deal

Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through...
Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through Monday.(Hulu via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a Black Friday sale that could be perfect for someone who has been stuck at home since March - the gift of streaming more TV shows at home.

Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for $1.99 a month.

The discount price is good for a full year. It then reverts to its usual monthly price of $5.99.

If you already are a Hulu subscriber, you may still save as the deal applies to both new as well as eligible returning subscribers.

Also, anyone who has signed up in the last three months can take advantage of the Black Friday sale.

The deal is a limited time offer. It’s available at Hulu.com through the end of Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46
A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday
Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser