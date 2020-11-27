Friday slow travel day at BIA after holiday uptick

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Black Friday is historically one of the slower travel times of the post holiday stretch.

There was evidence of that at Bangor International Airport Friday morning...

Officials at the airport said they were much busier in the past few days leading up to Thanksgiving, but nowhere near the travel numbers of years past.

Maine Maritime Academy student Joshua Thomas was getting ready to fly home after wrapping up the semester in Castine.

He said he’s a well practiced traveler, and flying in the pandemic just takes a little extra precaution.

“Yeah, it’s a bit different,” said Thomas. “I do what I usually do, I just stay away from everybody best as I can and keep to myself. Like this, it’s silent it’s quiet and kind of like that. Get a book and sit down and read and watch the airplanes come in and go by like that.”

The mask, sometimes you just want to pull it down but just keep it on it doesn’t bother me too much. It all depends on the kind of mask you wearing too>

According to the travel website Kayak, Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

