Advertisement

Friday slow travel day at BIA after holiday uptick

Officials at the airport said they were much busier in the past few days leading up to Thanksgiving, but nowhere near the travel numbers of years past.
Slow Black Friday for travel
Slow Black Friday for travel(none)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Black Friday is historically one of the slower travel times of the post holiday stretch.

There was evidence of that at Bangor International Airport Friday morning...

Officials at the airport said they were much busier in the past few days leading up to Thanksgiving, but nowhere near the travel numbers of years past.

Maine Maritime Academy student Joshua Thomas was getting ready to fly home after wrapping up the semester in Castine.

He said he’s a well practiced traveler, and flying in the pandemic just takes a little extra precaution.

“Yeah, it’s a bit different,” said Thomas. “I do what I usually do, I just stay away from everybody best as I can and keep to myself. Like this, it’s silent it’s quiet and kind of like that. Get a book and sit down and read and watch the airplanes come in and go by like that.”

The mask, sometimes you just want to pull it down but just keep it on it doesn’t bother me too much. It all depends on the kind of mask you wearing too>

According to the travel website Kayak, Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash