Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

FARFIELD, Maine (Morning Sentinel) - A Fairfield woman and her two daughters are without a home this morning after a Thanksgiving Day fire, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports the fire began in a chimney in the living room and quickly spread into the walls and second story of the home.

Fire crews arrived around 10:30 Thursday morning and were on scene for a few hours, according to the newspaper.

The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.

They were able to get out safely.

