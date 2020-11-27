Advertisement

Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST
FARFIELD, Maine (Morning Sentinel) - A Fairfield woman and her two daughters are without a home this morning after a Thanksgiving Day fire, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports the fire began in a chimney in the living room and quickly spread into the walls and second story of the home.

Fire crews arrived around 10:30 Thursday morning and were on scene for a few hours, according to the newspaper.

The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.

They were able to get out safely.

