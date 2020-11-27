Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine

COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on rise in the state, setting another record. The Maine CDC says 14 more people are in the hospital compared to Thursday.

As of Friday the total of number of hospitalizations is 119. The Maine CDC reports 51 people are in critical care. 15 of those patients are on ventilators.

The rest of the information on coronavirus cases in the state is not expected to be updated Friday.

The lab that processes the results was closed Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

When more data is released Saturday it will reflect two days worth of information.

The last reported numbers from Thursday show 238 new cases, but no new coronavirus related deaths.

Maine CDC data for November 27, 2020
The total case count is 11,265.

Active cases were updated Friday and show a slight decrease by 9 to 2,275.

That means recoveries also increased by 9 to 8,800

190 Mainers have died with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The next CDC briefing is scheduled for Monday, November 30th at 2 p.m.

