Black Friday shopping in retail stores sees big decline amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Like most things in 2020, Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, looked anything but normal.

Those who woke up bright and early to hit Best Buy in Bangor at 5 a.m., weren’t letting the virus stop them from scoring on some holiday deals.

“We all use masks and everything and we sanitize after leaving stores, so we’re not really worried about anything,” said Haley Smith, who was in line at 2:15 a.m. this morning at Best Buy.

The lack of shoppers was a direct result of the pandemic, as more people are shopping from the comfort of their homes than ever before.

Adobe Analytics projects that the holiday will generate $10 billion dollars in online sales, a 39% bump from a year ago.

“So last year the line was probably half way down this parking lot, all the way down there, this year it’s one fourth of that, which is probably is due to COVID,” said Tucker James, who was at Best Buy last year on Black Friday.

James said Last year at the exact time and place there were hundreds of shoppers in line.

“I was expecting a lot more people, I was also expecting to get an Xbox, one of the series X’s, they didn’t have those. We came all the way from Ellsworth and probably should of called and made sure they had those before, but I actually snagged a few things that I actually really wanted, actually pretty productive,” said Luke from Ellsworth, who was in line just before 5 a.m. at Best Buy.

Shoppers who did make it out were in good spirits about their Black Friday savings.

“Came out for the deals, definitely not a PlayStation or an Xbox or anything like that, but I came out for the gaming monitors, which they had marked down pretty low so I got the jump on it, pretty happy about it,” said Will from Bangor, who saved over $100 on a new gaming monitor.

Lots of shoppers are now waiting for big online savings on Monday - known as Cyber Monday

Research predicts that too will see a bump in sales from a year ago of 35%, equaling $12.7 billion dollars in sales.

