Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many in the Bangor area are mourning the loss of a longtime educator and attorney who died in a crash in Waterville on Wednesday.

Police say 71-year-old Gary Capehart and 63-year-old Susan Pope died during a snowstorm.

The truck Capehart was driving went off an interstate overpass and burst into flames.

The community is remembering them as a beloved teacher and coach and hardworking and fair prosecutor.

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades.

He taught at James Doughty School and was also a track coach.

Pope was a well-known prosecutor who also spent time working for the Penobscot District Attorney’s Office.

State Senator elect Joe Baldacci, said, ”It was very sad and shocking. She was a hard worker. She was tough but fair. She was always good to deal with. We were friends. Gary knew through school because my kids had him as a teacher at Doughty School. He always challenged his kids to think and to explore and to learn more but they both contributed a lot to this community and I think we’re all very saddened by it.”

Capehart also ran for office at the local and state level.

No word on when services will be held for them.

