Authorities say speed and icy road conditions caused Castle Hill crash
It happened on State Road.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST
CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) -Police speed and icy road conditions are to blame for a Thanksgiving rollover crash in Castle hill.
Police say 19-year-old Kaylee Mejia of Portage Lake lost control of her car on State Road.
The car went into a ditch and down an embankment and into water.
Police say both Mejia and her 18-year-old passenger were able to get out safely.
We’re told the 18-year-old sustained minor injuries.
