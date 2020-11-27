Authorities say speed and icy road conditions caused Castle Hill crash

CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) -Police speed and icy road conditions are to blame for a Thanksgiving rollover crash in Castle hill.

Police say 19-year-old Kaylee Mejia of Portage Lake lost control of her car on State Road.

The car went into a ditch and down an embankment and into water.

Police say both Mejia and her 18-year-old passenger were able to get out safely.

We’re told the 18-year-old sustained minor injuries.

