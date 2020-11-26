Advertisement

Veazie Community School music teacher using talents to help others

Michael Arell plays the keyboard in his home.
Michael Arell plays the keyboard in his home.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A music teacher from Veazie Community School heard the great need by the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The statistics for food insecurity in the state really struck a chord with him. “There’s about 178,000 Mainers living with food insecurity. I heard 1 in 5 children in Maine live with food insecurity,” says Michael Arell.

As a teacher, Arell found that number astonishing.

“I kept saying, ‘I wish I was rich and could just write them a check. I wish I could do something.’”

Then an idea struck him. “I don’t have any sort of Christmas performance this year but I know all this music, I’ve played it so many times. Why couldn’t I record something,” he asked.

Arell got to work. “I kind of play the basic melodies everyone knows, ‘oh this is the song’ and then I kind of improvise around it. I know of make up my own ideas in between,” he says.

Arell says recording the album was easy. It only took him about 45 minutes. But, the editing took a bit longer. He says, “It took about a day or two to get them all together and make sure it’s all the way I wanted.”

To save on costs and make sure all sales benefit the food bank, Arell is making the album available for digital download. “It’s $10. They can download the album directly to any device they want and that $10 goes directly to the food bank,” he says.

The food bank says that for every $1 they can provide three meals. So, every album would provide 30 meals. Arell says, “It’s kind of empowering knowing that one person can spread the word about a good cause and can make a difference even if you can’t write a check for $1 million.”

The album became available for download Thanksgiving Day.

