Treworgy Family Orchards opens this Friday for Christmas tree picking

By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An orchard in Levant is opening up for Christmas tree picking this week.

You can choose and cut your own tree at Treworgy Family Orchards, starting Friday.

They open at 10 in the morning.

To add to the experience, there will also be a Christmas Hayride, a fire to roast marshmallows, as well as hot cider and donuts.

”Any tree that is available has a two part tag on it. So, you go out and find a tree that has a tag that hasn’t been torn in half yet, and those ones are available. We save some for next year, we’re always trying to work ahead so that every year we have a lot of good size Christmas Trees,” said Matthew Pellerin, the Agricultural Manager at Treworgy.

After Black Friday, they’ll be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

They’ll wrap up tree cutting season on December 20th.

