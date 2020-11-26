Advertisement

Ellsworth Elks Lodge handed out free meals on Thanksgiving

The Ellsworth Elks Lodge served free meals to ease the stress of holiday cooking.
All meals were take out
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local organization worked hard this morning to brighten up Thanksgiving for folks in their community.

While their hall is normally filled with people, coronavirus restrictions put a kink in those plans.

Nevertheless, they made it work.

People were able to drive up, place their order, then volunteers of the Elks Lodge brought the food to them.

“This is the best thing we do here, I like donating time and effort to the community here. We work with the Community Closet and we do a lot of donations down there and we have it where people come here and need meals and everything. We did a veterans meal last month and had them in here for a free meal, and it’s great to be able to do it,” said Eric Hoard, the Exalted Ruler of the Ellsworth Elks Lodge.

They have been cooking since Wednesday morning.

And, with the help of the volunteers and donations, they were able to purchase all the food.

