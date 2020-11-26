Advertisement

Bangor Fire Department has a few safety tips this holiday

Always have a fire safety plan.
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday season upon us, there’s a lot of cooking and baking going on.

The Bangor Fire Department has a few tips to help keep you safe.

They say when cooking, never wear lose clothing and make sure pot handles are turned in.

You’ll want to keep children out of the kitchen whenever possible.

And if a fire starts in the oven, turn it off, close the oven door and call 911.

”If you do hear your smoke detectors going off, after you call 911 you should have already had a plan on where to meet outside. With that being said, you should go outside and go into your meeting place that you already have established at your house, especially if you have children. You should practice fire drills or smoke detector drills if you will, at least a couple times a year that way everybody is familiar,” said Assistant Fire Chief Philp Hamm.

If you haven’t turned your furnace on yet, it’s a good idea service them beforehand.

For more safety tips, you can visit bangormaine.gov and click on the Fire tab.

