Showers Ending Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The showers across Maine will taper off and end this evening as the weak storm producing the wet weather slides northeast through the Gulf of Maine and then up into Nova Scotia tomorrow morning. Lingering moisture across our region will lead to areas of fog overnight and temps will remain unseasonably mild as lows hold in the low 30s to mid-40s, which is a bit milder than the normal high temperatures for the later part of November.

Friday will be a much milder than normal day all across the Northeast. High temps tomorrow across Maine will range from the mid-40s across northwestern parts of the state to the upper 40s to mid-50s across the rest of the Pine Tree State. Approaching high pressure will likely bring mainly fair conditions to Maine and the rest of New England over the weekend, with the temperatures slowly cooling, but still remaining somewhat milder than normal.

Monday will start out dry, but a large storm developing over the Southeastern States will likely bring rain to Maine beginning later Monday afternoon or evening, with the rain continuing on Tuesday. At this time, it appears that all of the storm’s precipitation will fall as rain as the storm will take a track up to the west of New England and that will put all of Maine on the warmer eastside of the storm. The storm will likely pull a moisture rich airmass up into New England, which will cause the rain to fall heavily at times later Monday night and Tuesday. Along with the heavy rain will come a strong and gusty southeast breeze Monday night and Tuesday as the powerful storm slides north through the Eastern Great Lakes Region. The atmosphere will likely begin to dry out and slowly cool off Wednesday and Thursday, but an upper-level trough crossing the Northeast may still produce some scattered showers of both rain and snow.

Tonight: Periods of light rain tapering off, remaining mostly cloudy, areas of fog, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and mild, with a light west to northwest breeze and highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with late showers possible and high temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Wind and rain likely, with high temps in the 40s to low 50s.

