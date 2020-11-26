Advertisement

One person seriously injured in Newburgh crash

We’re told the two vehicle crash involved a Maine DOT truck.
One person in stable condition after serious crash in Newburgh
One person in stable condition after serious crash in Newburgh(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Police say one person is now in stable condition after a crash in Newburgh early Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Route 202 near Route 9.

We’re told the two vehicle crash involved a Maine DOT truck.

The name of the person who suffered serious injuries has not been released.

Authorities say slick road conditions are likely the cause.

State Police remind folks as we enter the winter months, to factor in road conditions while driving.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash