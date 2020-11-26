One person seriously injured in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Police say one person is now in stable condition after a crash in Newburgh early Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Route 202 near Route 9.

We’re told the two vehicle crash involved a Maine DOT truck.

The name of the person who suffered serious injuries has not been released.

Authorities say slick road conditions are likely the cause.

State Police remind folks as we enter the winter months, to factor in road conditions while driving.

