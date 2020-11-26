Police investigating deadly crash in Township 7

TOWNSHIP 7, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 1 in Township 7.

Authorities say two vehicles collided Wednesday near the Hancock-Washington counties line.

Troopers say a 51-year-old woman from Gouldsboro was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was reportedly driving a pick up when it crossed the center line, hitting a dump body truck head on.

The driver of that truck, a 37-year-old man from Columbia, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

