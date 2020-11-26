Northern Light Pharmacy developing plans to replace its State Street store

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Pharmacy on State Street in Bangor is developing plans to replace its store.

Suzanne Spruce, chief marketing and communication officer for Northern Light Health says they are working with the City of Bangor on zoning and other permits in order to update services there, including a drive-thru window.

Construction could begin as soon as early summer of 2021.

The existing pharmacy would remain open to customers during the construction of a new building.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.