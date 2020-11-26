Advertisement

No new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 238 news cases

First time in 8 days no Mainers with the virus died.
Maine CDC data for Thursday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A small sigh of relief on this Thanksgiving- for the first time in more than a week, the Maine CDC is not reporting any new coronavirus-related deaths.

There are 238 new cases.

That brings the total case count to 11,265 in Maine.

Of those, 2,284 remain active.

190 Mainers died with the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

There are 8,791 recoveries reported.

46 Mainers are in critical care at hospitals, according to the Maine CDC.

11 of those patients are on ventilators.

For the second day in a row, York County has the largest increase with 49 new cases.

Penobscot County has the second highest total of 46.

Cumberland County reporting 44 new cases.

Kennebec has 20 more cases.

Hancock County with 13 additional cases.

Aroostook County adding 12 more cases.

Knox County the only one not reporting new cases overnight.

County by county breakdown of coronavirus numbers by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 26th
