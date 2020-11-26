Advertisement

Mask sign templates being made available for businesses

Signs available for businesses to download and print.
Signs available for businesses to download and print.(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is yet again helping businesses in the area navigate the pandemic world.

Recently businesses were asking for clear signage regarding state-mandated mask wearing.

With the help of the Community Health and Leadership Board, a few templates were created for easy download.

Chamber President Deb Neuman says, ”It’s just continuing to get the message out there that businesses are requiring that you wear a mask and when it became a mandate from the governor it became something even more important for businesses to get that message across to their customers.”

The signs can easily be downloaded and printed from the web.

The Chamber also recently held a de-escalation seminar to provide businesses tools to deal with customers who are upset they are being asked to wear a mask.

That can be found on the chamber’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser
Maine stats 11-28
Kennebec County death Maine’s 191st with coronavirus
Three team members at Rumford Community Home test positive for COVID-19.
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Rumford Community Home
The celebration was held online this year because of COVID-19.
Augusta holiday tree lighting goes online
Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash