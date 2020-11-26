Mask sign templates being made available for businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is yet again helping businesses in the area navigate the pandemic world.

Recently businesses were asking for clear signage regarding state-mandated mask wearing.

With the help of the Community Health and Leadership Board, a few templates were created for easy download.

Chamber President Deb Neuman says, ”It’s just continuing to get the message out there that businesses are requiring that you wear a mask and when it became a mandate from the governor it became something even more important for businesses to get that message across to their customers.”

The signs can easily be downloaded and printed from the web.

The Chamber also recently held a de-escalation seminar to provide businesses tools to deal with customers who are upset they are being asked to wear a mask.

That can be found on the chamber’s website.

