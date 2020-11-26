Advertisement

Maine officials put out safety checklist for ski resorts

(Gray tv)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday’s coating of snow may have people thinking about hitting the ski slopes.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development recently put out a safety checklist for the state’s resorts.

While the sport itself provides the ability to stay safely apart, Maine officials say their concern again is focused on people gathering.

“Recognizing that when you were outdoors and skiing the odds of you being very close to somebody is low. We still do recommend that when there is organize sports regarding skiing that people do wear face coverings when possible but the real issue is the lodges,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine DHHS.

“The riskiest part of going out and skiing is what we would think of as being a lodge. Being close to other people for duration and density. Those are the areas where transmission has the highest likelihood and that’s what I would caution anybody who is going out,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC.

You can find a link to the full safety checklist from the DECD here.

