Hot Thanksgiving meals from Husson University delivered to seniors in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hot Thanksgiving meal can mean an awful lot to folks who can’t get one themselves.

There weren’t any students to feed, but something smelled delicious in the dining commons at Husson University Thanksgiving morning.

“Its got all the fixings.” said Bob Sedgwick, Hussson Dining Services Director. “There’s roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, peas with mixed vegetables. dinner roll, butter.”

Don’t forget the pie! An efficient assembly line in the kitchen of the Dickerman dining commons packaged up nearly 100 fresh hot Thanksgiving meals.

“I have an amazing team of people back here. Chef Dave, Julie Perkins my purchaser, Carol Bemis my administrative assistant.”

The meals were destined for older and disabled residents living at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace in Bangor.

“Laurie Holmes, who is the residents coordinator, contacted me a few weeks ago.”

Holmes works with The Caleb Group, which provides service coordination for 2000 apartments and townhouses. “This year I really wanted to make it happen with COVID and the fact that the residents haven’t been able to do much at all.”

It didn’t take any convincing for the team at Husson to step up.

“Community service is a big part of Husson University and the dining team here.” said Sedgwick.

Staff at Caleb Group and Harbor Management also volunteered to help distribute the meals to residents.

“I didn’t even have to ask, they’re just a great group of people.” said Holmes.

Sedgwick said they were glad to help. “It’s been a very difficult year for people in Maine and across the country and this is an opportunity to provide some normalcy and a little gift of Thanksgiving.”

Holmes loaded the meals into her car and headed off. “We’ll have a blast doing it and we’ll be happy to know they all have a hot meal today.”

