Epis in Bar Harbor thankful to give turkey-dinner takeout for free

Epis Pizza in Bar Harbor spent the week cooking ten, 24-pound turkeys to get ready for Thanksgiving.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Epis Pizza in Bar Harbor wasn’t open in the traditional sense ton Thanksgiving, but they still gave out plenty of food.

The Cottage Street staple gave away free, take-out turkey dinners complete with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, pie and cookies. Epis said they cooked ten, 24-pound turkeys this week, expecting to serve over two hundred people. Folks just had to stay at the front door to pick it up.

“There are food insecure people in this area, and there are people that are just going to be alone,” said Desiree Bousquet, Co-owner at Epis. “Who’s going to cook a big old turkey and all the trimming for one or two people? This is just a good year to do it. There’s nobody else really being able to, a lot of places closed. And unfortunately a lot of people having to be home for the holidays, and a lot of them by themselves.”

”It’s really cool that we have the opportunity to do something, and we’re really thankful for it,” co-owner Mick Majka said. “We’ve had a lot of help from the community. Individuals and businesses contributing time, money, food. It’s been fantastic.”

Bousquet and Majka credit their friend Judy Pancione with the idea, and said they were immediately on board.

“It’s an amazing community that we live in,” said Pancione. “It’s nice to be able to give to those that need, or those that just want. It’s wonderful.”

Epis said they were ready to fire up the pizza oven if they ran out of turkey, and that they were determined that no one go hungry this Thanksgiving.

