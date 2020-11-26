Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capehart was a teacher in the Bangor School System for nearly four decades. Pope was a...
Bangor mourning loss of educator and attorney who died in crash
COVID-19 Data for Maine for November 27, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Department of Corrections officials say 51-year-old Matthew Fleury passed away Thursday at the...
Maine State Prison inmate dies
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
4 Maine fishermen on boat that sank off Massachusetts identified
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
Fairfield family without a home following Thanksgiving Day fire

Latest News

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46
A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday
Shriners hand out wreaths for sale as part of the fundraiser.
Anah Shrine Hosts Holiday Fundraiser