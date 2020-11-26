Advertisement

Anah Shriners prep for their annual holiday fundraiser

Shriners hold their annual holiday fundraiser this weekend.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners in Bangor are still celebrating the season with a fundraising event, it’s just a little different this year.

Their Feztival of Trees has become an annual tradition for so many.

Instead of raffling off the trees they’ll focus on their wreaths this year.

This weekend folks can drive up and buy the decorated wreaths.

Santa will also be there to visit with the little ones.

It’s all outside and people will be keep their distance to stay safe.

Organizers say the fundraiser is a big part of their year and they wanted to be able to do something despite the pandemic.

”We still wanted an opportunity to, number one, make money for the hospitals we still have to support but still also be able to still kind of reach out to the community that supports us,” said Dave Gulya with the Shriners.

It’s nine to three this Saturday at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

The wreaths are $25 each with proceeds going to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston and Springfield.

There’s no charge and no tickets needed to see Santa.

Kids can get their pictures taken with him too, at a safe distance.

