Pandemic forces cancellation of Maine sled dog races

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (AP) - An international sled dog race that draws thousands of spectators to northern New England will not take place in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been the top races of their kind in New England for almost three decades.

Organizers say the event, which centers on Fort Kent, Maine, wouldn’t be safe to hold this year.

The Bangor Daily News reports the races would have also been complicated by border restrictions in place between the U.S. and Canada.

