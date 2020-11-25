Mental health professional concerned about depression, suicide during holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Depression and suicide are concerns for mental health professionals right now as we head into the holidays.

We spoke to Acadia Hospital Psychologist Doctor David Prescott.

He says while the highest rates of suicide are seen in spring, this year has been turned upside down.

That’s causing concern about mental wellness more than ever.

He says with the pandemic, seasonal affective disorder, and the holidays upon us we need to watch those dealing with depression.

Remember social distancing doesn’t mean isolation and there are safe ways to spend time together.

He urges those feeling depressed not to pull away but to talk to someone they trust.

” The conversations are often difficult. You don’t feel like having them but we know that isolation just magnified the affected depression so even if you’re feeling awful and even if you’re thinking in your head, nobody can help, nobody can change these circumstances I found my life in, it does help to talk to somebody, just to say it out loud is a step in the right direction,” Prescott said.

If you’re trying to help someone through a difficult time remember to listen and offer hopeful reminders instead of solutions the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Dr. Prescott reminds families with loved ones dealing with depression to make sure any guns are locked up and any medications in the home are off the shelves.

He urges people who have been dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts to get help by reaching out to someone they trust, their healthcare provider, or a counseling facility.

