Medical marijuana shop donates $8K to Maine food pantry

One of over 1200 hundred boxes given away during the drive.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of families will have help with groceries this thanksgiving, thanks to a generous donation.

The Auburn medical marijuana shop, Curaleaf, donated $8,000 to the food pantry Kaydenz Kitchen.

The pantry planned to hand out about 400 grocery store gift cards Tuesday.

The pantry owner says a lot of businesses that usually donate during the holidays aren’t able to because of financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of Curaleaf says this year, it was more important than ever to help out.

”With the pandemic everybody is stretched thin.. and very challenging times. Anything we can do from Curaleaf to the communities of Maine.. we’re really thankful to be in a position to do so,” Scott Reed, president of Curaleaf, said.

The pantry scheduled times for families to pick up a gift card to avoid crowds and maintain social distance.

