Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Verona Island accident.
UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Verona Island
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Nov. 24
Maine CDC reports single-day high in COVID-19 deaths, new cases
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
COVID-19
Sharp increase in the number of outbreaks as covid surge continues
Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
Suicide Holidays
Mental health professional concerned about depression, suicide during holidays
Killian got his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine.
Make-A-Wish Maine helps local three-year-old’s dream come true
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end