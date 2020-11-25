Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Maine helps local three-year-old’s dream come true

Killian got his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine.
Killian got his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine.
Killian got his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for a little boy named Killian.

He got his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine.

Family, friends, and Old Town first responders gathered at the fire station to surprise him with a puppy!

Killian named his new friend Chase.

Chase is named after a character on his favorite show ‘Paw Patrol.’

Killian was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019.

As of October 20th, his mom, Rachyl Johnson, said he’s cancer-free.

“The generosity and the time that people take to come out and show that they actually care is just outstanding. It’s so amazing. I’m so happy that they were able to make this so special for Killian. This is so awesome,” Rachyl Johnson, said.

To top off an already awesome day, Killian is now an honorary member of Old Town PD and Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Verona Island accident.
UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Verona Island
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Nov. 24
Maine CDC reports single-day high in COVID-19 deaths, new cases
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
COVID-19
Sharp increase in the number of outbreaks as covid surge continues
Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

Suicide Holidays
Mental health professional concerned about depression, suicide during holidays
The weather on scene was reported 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas. (U.S. Coast Guard)
Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen
Fiddlehead's chef and co-owner Melissa Chaiken will be appearing on Food Network's 'Chopped.'
Bangor chef makes national television debut on Food Networks ‘Chopped’
Collaborations between breweries is nothing new, but Maine has never seen anything quite like...
Maine brewers come together for one-of-a-kind collaboration