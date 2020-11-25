Make-A-Wish Maine helps local three-year-old’s dream come true

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for a little boy named Killian.

He got his wish granted by Make A Wish Maine.

Family, friends, and Old Town first responders gathered at the fire station to surprise him with a puppy!

Killian named his new friend Chase.

Chase is named after a character on his favorite show ‘Paw Patrol.’

Killian was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019.

As of October 20th, his mom, Rachyl Johnson, said he’s cancer-free.

“The generosity and the time that people take to come out and show that they actually care is just outstanding. It’s so amazing. I’m so happy that they were able to make this so special for Killian. This is so awesome,” Rachyl Johnson, said.

To top off an already awesome day, Killian is now an honorary member of Old Town PD and Fire and Rescue.

A special wish granted by @makeawishmaine for three-year-old Killian! Killian was diagnosed with a Bilateral Wilms Tumor in August of last year. His mom is happy to report as of October, he is cancer-free! We'll show you what he wished for on @WABI_TV5. pic.twitter.com/qajpQrCwQX — Courtney Cortright (@Cncortright) November 24, 2020

