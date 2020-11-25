Advertisement

Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen

The Emmy Rose was homeported in Portland, Maine, and was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts.
The weather on scene was reported 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas. (U.S. Coast Guard)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -The search for four fishermen who went missing off the coast of Massachusetts was suspended Tuesday evening.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. Our crews conducted searches continuously for over 38 hours covering an area of approximately 2,066 square miles,” said Capt. Wesley Hester, Search and Rescue mission coordination, Coast Guard’s First District. “We extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of these fishermen during this trying time.”

Several were involved in the search.

Around 1:30 a.m., Monday, watchstanders from the Coast Guard First District Command Center, in Boston, received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) notification from the 82-foot commercial fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, approximately 20 nautical miles off the coast of Provincetown.

The vessel owner reported there were four people aboard and there were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone. Coast Guard crews recovered the Emmy Rose’s EPIRB, and life raft, with no sign of the fishermen or vessel.

The weather on scene was reported 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas.

