UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Verona Island

It happened around 7 p.m.
Police respond to Verona Island accident.
Police respond to Verona Island accident.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Verona Island man died Monday night following a crash on the island.

It happened on West Side Drive near Point Road a little after 7.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Gray,26, was driving a truck.

He apparently drifted across the lane and eventually off the road, hitting several large trees.

Gray died as a result of multiple injuries.

There was no one else in the truck.

