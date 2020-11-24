UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Verona Island
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Verona Island man died Monday night following a crash on the island.
It happened on West Side Drive near Point Road a little after 7.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Gray,26, was driving a truck.
He apparently drifted across the lane and eventually off the road, hitting several large trees.
Gray died as a result of multiple injuries.
There was no one else in the truck.
