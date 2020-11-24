UMaine men’s and women’s basketball openers cancelled

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine men’s and women’s basketball teams will not compete in their originally scheduled season opening tournaments.

The men made the trip to Connecticut to play in the Mohegan Sun Tournament. According to multiple national media reports someone in the UMaine program tested positive for COVID-19. The Black Bears will no longer compete, and if true, would have to quarantine for the next 14 days. They were to face top 5 ranked Virginia in the opener tomorrow. Upcoming opponent Northeastern has canceled games until mid-December. Maine was to play them on December 5th and the game has been postponed. We have reached out to the school in multiple avenues about whether an athlete, coach or other has tested positive and have not received information back yet.

UMaine women’s basketball had its opening 2020 Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge tournament cancelled. UConn dropped out this week after pausing activities due to a positive COVID-19 test. Top 10 ranked Mississippi State was to face Maine in the opener. Maine women’s basketball announced there maybe an updated tournament and will see how it develops in the near future.

