UMaine athletics pauses winter sports team activities until December 8th

Positive test results and close contacts among players, coaches and staff lead to decision
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine athletics winter sports team activities have been postponed until December 8th. All games scheduled to be played between November 25th and December 8th have been canceled.

Positive test results on campus caused the pause. This includes individuals involved with the varsity athletic programs. UMaine will re-evaluate after the pause on how to proceed.

“We love to see our Black Bears compete, but the health of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and communities comes first,” said President Ferrini-Mundy. “We are responding to test results and contact tracing to prevent the further spread of infection within Athletics, throughout the university community and beyond.”

“While this interruption will be difficult on our teams, it is in keeping with our premise that the health and safety of our community is the priority,” said Ken Ralph, director of UMaine Athletics. “We will do all we can to positively engage our students in the safest way possible. We are grateful for the support we have received and our teams look forward to returning to competition when it is deemed safe to do so.”

