‘Tis the season for turkeys. Final push for shoppers

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving is looking a lot different for people this year.

However, as some things change, some things remain the same.

As TV5 found out at a pair of Brewer grocery stores today, the need to stock up is still here.

“‘Tis the season for turkeys,” said Brewer IGA owner Brandon Kenney.

It’s the final push before Thanksgiving.

“Crazy,” said Jackie Pelletier, office manager at Paradis Shop’n Save. “Between the COVID and the holiday, it’s been very busy.”

“Everybody’s been kind of in a frenzy to get their turkeys getting ready for the holiday on Thursday,” said Kenney.

The Brewer IGA and Paradis Shop and Save have seen a steady flow of holiday shopping, a trend that will only increase leading up to the holiday.

“We’re anticipating a last mad dash for any last minute needs,” explained Kenney.

“They’re looking for turkeys and all the fixings to the turkey dinner,” said Pelletier.

If you are still looking, you might want to set an alarm.

“Try to shop early,” she said. “The earlier you come in, the better. Later on, everybody is just getting out of work, and everybody is just coming in all at once, so when they start earlier in the morning, it’s easier, and it’s not so busy.”

They say the pandemic has shifted some shopping trends.

“Not as many bulk Thanksgiving items being purchased,” observed Kenney. “People have been calling and asking for half turkeys and people asking for just turkey breast because they only have three or four people they are going to be hosting.”

“We are just getting a few items that we need for Thanksgiving,” said Andrea Wellman, who along with her grandmother, Ruth Kidder, were among those shoppers.

“In our family, we divide it all up,” said Wellman. Everybody brings something, so we are getting our contribution.”

We asked about their plans this year.

“Obviously different, but we’re gonna try to get a few of us together that are in our social network,” said Wellman.

“There’s usually 40 or 45 of us, but it’s going to be cut in two, I think,” said Kidder. “I might make them deliver mine.”

“We’re all just making the best of it,” said Wellman.

