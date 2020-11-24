Advertisement

‘Tis the season for turkeys. Final push for shoppers

Brewer stores see steady flow leading up to holiday.
Final push for shoppers
Final push for shoppers(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving is looking a lot different for people this year.

However, as some things change, some things remain the same.

As TV5 found out at a pair of Brewer grocery stores today, the need to stock up is still here.

“‘Tis the season for turkeys,” said Brewer IGA owner Brandon Kenney.

It’s the final push before Thanksgiving.

“Crazy,” said Jackie Pelletier, office manager at Paradis Shop’n Save. “Between the COVID and the holiday, it’s been very busy.”

“Everybody’s been kind of in a frenzy to get their turkeys getting ready for the holiday on Thursday,” said Kenney.

The Brewer IGA and Paradis Shop and Save have seen a steady flow of holiday shopping, a trend that will only increase leading up to the holiday.

“We’re anticipating a last mad dash for any last minute needs,” explained Kenney.

“They’re looking for turkeys and all the fixings to the turkey dinner,” said Pelletier.

If you are still looking, you might want to set an alarm.

“Try to shop early,” she said. “The earlier you come in, the better. Later on, everybody is just getting out of work, and everybody is just coming in all at once, so when they start earlier in the morning, it’s easier, and it’s not so busy.”

They say the pandemic has shifted some shopping trends.

“Not as many bulk Thanksgiving items being purchased,” observed Kenney. “People have been calling and asking for half turkeys and people asking for just turkey breast because they only have three or four people they are going to be hosting.”

“We are just getting a few items that we need for Thanksgiving,” said Andrea Wellman, who along with her grandmother, Ruth Kidder, were among those shoppers.

“In our family, we divide it all up,” said Wellman. Everybody brings something, so we are getting our contribution.”

We asked about their plans this year.

“Obviously different, but we’re gonna try to get a few of us together that are in our social network,” said Wellman.

“There’s usually 40 or 45 of us, but it’s going to be cut in two, I think,” said Kidder. “I might make them deliver mine.”

“We’re all just making the best of it,” said Wellman.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Verona Island accident.
UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Verona Island
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Nov. 24
Maine CDC reports single-day high in COVID-19 deaths, new cases
COVID-19
Sharp increase in the number of outbreaks as covid surge continues
Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

Make-A-Wish Grants Holiday Wish
Holiday wish granted for Bangor 3-year-old battling cancer
A May photo of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel.
Sunday River Brewing Company owners to comply with judge’s order to close
Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized last week.
Former Skowhegan Fire Chief dies with COVID-19
Final push
Thanksgiving shopping