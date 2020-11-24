Advertisement

Sunday River Brewing Company owners to comply with judge’s order to close

A May photo of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel.
A May photo of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - The owners of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel said they will comply with a judge’s order to close the restaurant after the judge found them in contempt of court on Monday.

Justice Thomas McKeon said that brothers Rick Savage and Ron Savage would be fined $5,000 per day, starting Tuesday, if the restaurant remained open.

The judge had ordered the restaurant closed November 12 after they failed to follow state guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state had suspended the restaurant’s license to operate.

A lawyer for the Savages told our media partners WMTW News 8 that his clients intend to comply with the judge’s order and close.

