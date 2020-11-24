Advertisement

PLC of Maine frustrated about lack of COVID-19 funding to industry

They say the USDA did not put timber harvesters and haulers on the list for coronavirus relief.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Executive Director of Professional Logging Contractors of Maine or PLC is frustrated.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last week denied the latest push for aid.

The PLC says the industry is struggling with business down 30% to 40%.

The PLC says fishermen and farmers have received billions in aid during this crisis and truckers and loggers should, too.

Dana Doran, Exec. Dir., Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, said, “It’s more than frustration it’s anger. That we are clearly demonstrating a need and yet we’re told we don’t qualify. But yet, Christmas Tree farmers, who haven’t been impacted yet qualify. It’s an uproar that time and time again they don’t receive the respect they deserve and they see others.”

The organization expressed its concerns to Maine’s delegation and Governor Mills.

They, too, continue to push to find ways Maine loggers and truckers can qualify for funds.

