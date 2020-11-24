PAWS annual auction for the animals starts Black Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -If you’re hounding for some Black Friday shopping, consider helping out some animals at the same time.

PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is holding their annual auction fundraiser, this time entirely online.

Starting on Black Friday, their annual “Auction for the Animals” will go live and continue until midnight on December 9th.

Hundreds of area businesses have contributed to the auction including lead sponsor Fuller Chevrolet.

Everything from a week’s stay in Florida to local gift cards will be up for grabs.

The event is more important than ever this year as PAWS has had to cancel three major fundraisers so far.

“It makes a big difference to the animals in the community that we serve.” says Tabitha Lowes, PAWS Development Director. “We do a lot here at PAWS. We’re more than just a shelter we have a full medical center where we do preventative care like rabies vaccinations, we spay and neuter animals. We work with the community. We do education for children.”

You can follow PAWS on Facebook for sneak peeks at some of the auction items or visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.