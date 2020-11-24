Advertisement

Officials identify woman found dead following New Sharon fire

The Maine State Fire Marshal says there’s no sign of foul play
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the woman who died in a fire in New Sharon over the weekend.

Investigators say they believe they found the body of Shaina Shayler-Begin, 59, at her home on Mile Hill Road early Saturday morning. Fire fighters were first called to the home just before 3:00 a.m.

Officials say Shayler-Begin lived alone and there is no indication of foul play.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call 973-3700 and ask for Investigator Damren.

