MCI coach Stackhouse serves as announcer for Maui Invitational esports broadcast on ESPN2

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The world of esports continues to grow. MCI coach Sean Stackhouse’s announcing career grows with it. He was on ESPN2 this weekend for the Maui Invitiational, a college “Rocket League” tournament seen all over the world, he broadcast from Pittsfield...

It was a dream come true. I mean going back to college I kind of had it in my head that man I want to be on ESPN, I want to be on like one of the Fox sports networks or something like that,” says Pittsfield’s Sean Stackhouse, “Obviously never materialized but this is kind of been a nice second chance at that. And when Was told how you’re going to do this collegiate thing with the Maui invitational like OK that’s cool I know what the Maui is. Oh yeah by the way you are going to be on ESPN2 good luck.”

Sean is a public address announcer locally. You might’ve heard him at UMaine Athletics, the northern Maine basketball tournaments, or at MCI.

“Well, it’s just public speaking experience,” says Stackhouse, “Whether you were talking to you know three kids on your high school esports team, or if you’re in front of thousands of fans at Alfond or the Cross Center, I mean it’s a big step up then going to get out of 30, 40, 50,000 people on the Internet.”

Sean plans to do some work with UMaine esports tournaments this winter. UMaine is set to host its first open to the public, 13 years old and older, winter series esports tournament starting December 4th. Registration is now open for the Black Bears NHL 20 faceoff tournament.

