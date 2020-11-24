Advertisement

Many Maine nursing homes no longer allowing visitors amid COVID spike

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge, nursing homes around the state are locking their doors.

Aroostook County is the only county with the green light to allow for regulated visitation.

Long-term care facilities in other counties across the state aren’t allowing visitors inside.

This is especially hard as temperatures drop and outdoor visitation becomes increasingly difficult.

We spoke with officials from Maine Healthcare Association about the rise in cases.

They say they are especially concerned for their residents and their staff.

“What we’re seeing with the spread in these communities right now in Maine, is not making indoor visitation possible,” said Nadine Grasso of the Maine Healthcare Association. “So, I think, for us, a lot of our message is if you’re a family member and you want to come in and visit your loved one, folks need to stay home for a significant amount of time so that we can get a handle on this community spread. Because until those numbers drop, those families are not going to be able to come back in.”

Officials say they do feel better prepared to handle the rise in cases than they were in March when the pandemic began.

They have stocked PPE and testing has greatly increased.

