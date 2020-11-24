Maine CDC reports single-day high in COVID-19 deaths, new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported Tuesday that another 12 Mainers have died with the coronavirus. That is a new single-day record for our state.

In addition, the Maine CDC is reporting another 258 new cases of COVID-19. That is also the highest single day count of cases in our state since March.

Somerset County is reporting five additional deaths. York County is reporting another four deaths.

Androscoggin and Franklin counties recording one additional death each.

Washington County is recording its first coronavirus-related death.

That brings total deaths in Maine to 189 since the pandemic began.

Overall, there are 10,799 cases.

Of those, 2,378 are considered active.

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Nov. 24 (WABI)

103 Mainers are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 45 are in intensive care and 11 are on ventilators.

Recoveries now total 8,232, an increase of 246 overnight.

Penobscot County is reporting the largest increase Tuesday with 53 new cases.

Cumberland County is reporting 48 more cases. York County has 43 more cases

Kennebec has an additional 23 cases. Androscoggin County is reporting 20 more.

Oxford County has 21 additional cases. There are 11 new cases in Aroostook County.

Hancock is the only one of Maine’s 16 counties not recording any new cases since Monday.

Break down county by county in Maine of current coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.