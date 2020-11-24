Advertisement

Maine certifies 2020 election results

Dunlap gave the results to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Monday.
Dunlap gave the results to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says Maine has certified the results of the 2020 election.

Dunlap gave the results to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Monday.

Maine is one of two states in the country that apportions single electoral votes for each congressional district in addition to awarding two for the statewide victory.

President-elect Joe Biden won the statewide vote and the 1st Congressional District, good for three of the state’s four total electoral votes.

President Donald Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, which he also carried in 2016.

