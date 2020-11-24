Maine brewers come together for one-of-a-kind collaboration

(WABI) - Collaborations between breweries is nothing new, but Maine has never seen anything quite like this. The “Maine Brewers’ Guild Collaboration” beer is hitting shelves for the holidays.

“We’ve never had so many breweries brew a single beer recipe before in Maine,” said Maine Brewers’ Guild Executive Director Sean Sullivan.

It’s a first-of-its-kind idea that’s been months in the making for an industry that takes care of its own.

“The beer industry, like all industries, had a tough year here,” Sullivan said. “We had some local folks who make hops, as well as malts, reach out to say, ‘what can we do to help out the industry?’”

That help came in the form of massive donations from Crosby Hops Farm, Maine Malt House, and others. Thirty-nine brewers from Lubec to Kittery are all now brewing an IPA using the same recipe with the same key ingredients, to raise funds for the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

Atlantic Brewing President Alex Maffucci said each brewery will use it’s own yeast and base malt, which gives the consumer thirty-nine different versions of the same beer to choose from.

“Everyone has their own process, so there is going to be some differences from brewery to brewery being the same style,” he said. “So, there is this identity of it being the same on the shelf, same label, but with each brewery having their own sort of spin.”

“If you gave five of your friends your grandmother’s apple pie recipe, they’re all going to taste a little bit different in the end,” added Sullivan. “And it’s the same thing with this beer.”

The breweries are all using the same label, but you can find the brewer’s name on the back of the can.

The ingredients that go into the beer are important, but even more important to the brewers is the camaraderie that goes into a collaboration of this size.

“It’s pretty cool that you have all these people on board that are not really trying to compete against each other and just trying to do something fun,” Maffucci said.

“It’s great to see brewers are sticking with this notion of community during the tough time,” said Sullivan. “I think it kind of speaks to what all Mainers are going through. It’s like your really local folks are the ones that are helping you get through.”

“Holidays are coming up, and if you can’t be around some of your favorite people, share a beer over a zoom or something like that,” Maffucci said. “That would be pretty cool.”

For more information on the Maine Brewers’ Guild, check out their website at mainebrewersguild.org.

