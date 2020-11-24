Indian Township Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man who initially told police he was attacked, is now accused of shooting himself after holding his girlfriend captive with a gun.

34-year old Dustin Francis of Indian Township was found laying in the street on Parkview Avenue in Bangor on November 7th, according to Bangor Police.

He reportedly told officers he was attacked and stabbed in the street by strangers.

Police saw that Francis was actually shot. He was taken to the hospital.

As officers were investigating, a 911 call came in from Francis’ girlfriend. She told police she escaped after being assault and held at gunpoint by Francis.

She reported gunshots were fired around the home while she was kept captive. The girlfriend says she was able to escape after being assaulted.

When Bangor police went to investigate, they found multiple bullet holes within the residence, including one that exited the residence and hit a neighboring building.

Francis was taken into custody Monday, after being released from the hospital. Authorities determined he shot himself.

Francis is now charged with Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Conduct and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

