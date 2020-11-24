Increasing Clouds & Cold Tonight, Developing Light Snow & Mix Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A gusty northwest breeze on the eastside of high pressure centered to our west ushered a dry and cold airmass into Maine today. The high to our west will slide across New England later tonight and that will lead to a mainly clear sky this evening, with increasing clouds towards dawn. The combination of a mainly clear sky this evening and a diminishing wind will allow the temps to rapidly fall early tonight before the clouds, begin to arrive late. Low temps will fall into the teens inland to around 20 along the coast, with some single numbers likely across the valleys north and west of the Bangor Region.

As the ridge of high pressure departs to our east tomorrow morning, the clouds associated with an approaching warm front will lower and thicken across Maine. The warm front will likely produce a period of light snow and mixed precipitation beginning later tomorrow morning and continuing through the late afternoon or evening. The steadiest precipitation will likely fall north of the Bangor Region, with southern and coastal Maine just receiving a few snow and rain showers. Snowfall tomorrow will likely range from very little if any from the Bangor Region on south to a coating to 2″ north of Bangor.

A small storm will likely bring another round of rain and light mixed precipitation to Maine on Thanksgiving, with the steadiest precipitation falling over southern and coastal parts of the state. Friday looks rather Mild, with a few more rain showers possible. Approaching high pressure will likely bring mainly fair conditions to Maine and the rest of New England over the weekend, with the temperatures remaining somewhat milder than normal.

Tonight: Mainly clear this evening then increasing clouds late, with a northwest breeze diminishing to under 5 mph late and low temps in the teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow and mixed precipitation likely developing, with a southeast breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s to low 40s south.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, some light mix north possible, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, few showers possible and highs in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

